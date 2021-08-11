Flipkart Daily Trivia Answers Today For August 11, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Quick links:
Flipkart hosts a variety of games and fun activities on its application for the customers. A user can not only earn SuperCoins by playing simple video games on the platform but answer questions related to general knowledge to win prizes. One such competition is Flipkart Daily Trivia, which is a quiz that contains questions based on general knowledge. Keep reading to find out Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers Today, along with questions and other details of the competition.
Q1. Which Aamir Khan film was nominated for a BAFTA Award?
A1. Rang De Basanti
O2. In The Film Welcome, Which Two Creatures Are Present In Majnu Bhai’s Painting?
A2. Horse And Donkey
Q3. Which Hindi Film Is Supposedly Based On The Life Of The Criminal ‘Abdul Latif’?
A3. Raees
Q4. An Actor From Which Film Was Awarded A Posthumous Oscar Award For Best Supporting Actor?
A4. The Dark Knight
Q5 Ian McKellen Plays The Role Of Which Superhero In The X-Men Universe?
A5. Magneto
