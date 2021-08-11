Flipkart Daily Trivia Answers Today For August 11, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Find Flipkart Daily Trivia quiz answers for August 11, 2021. Participate to win prizes for answering all questions correctly. Get the latest Flipkart answers

Flipkart hosts a variety of games and fun activities on its application for the customers. A user can not only earn SuperCoins by playing simple video games on the platform but answer questions related to general knowledge to win prizes. One such competition is Flipkart Daily Trivia, which is a quiz that contains questions based on general knowledge. Keep reading to find out Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers Today, along with questions and other details of the competition.

Essentials for Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz

Participants must be at least 18 years of age or above

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform

The contest will run every day so try your luck daily to win prizes

How to take part in the Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz on August 11, 2021

Download Flipkart mobile app from Google Play Store or App Store.

Log in to the app using your existing account or create a new account.

After you log in, go to the hamburger menu at the top left of the screen

Tap on 'More on Flipkart'

Among the options that appear, click on 'Game Zone'

Scroll down to Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz

Click on the banner to enter the contest.

An option marked 'take the survey' will be available at the bottom of the screen

Answer all the five questions with correct answers to be eligible for the reward

Tap on 'Claim your reward' once done with the quiz

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers Today August 11, 2021

Q1. Which Aamir Khan film was nominated for a BAFTA Award?

A1. Rang De Basanti

O2. In The Film Welcome, Which Two Creatures Are Present In Majnu Bhai’s Painting?

A2. Horse And Donkey

Q3. Which Hindi Film Is Supposedly Based On The Life Of The Criminal ‘Abdul Latif’?

A3. Raees

Q4. An Actor From Which Film Was Awarded A Posthumous Oscar Award For Best Supporting Actor?

A4. The Dark Knight

Q5 Ian McKellen Plays The Role Of Which Superhero In The X-Men Universe?

A5. Magneto

(IMAGE: FLIPKART APP)