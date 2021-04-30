Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers April 30, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on April 30 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through April 5 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – April 30, 2021

1) Which Indian batsman recently scored 37 runs in single over against RCB?

Ans - Ravindra Jadeja

2) Identify this IPL fast bowler who donated $50,000 to the PM CARES fund to fight COVID19?

Ans - Pat Cummins

3) Mumbai Indians amassed how many points to top the table in IPL 2020 season?

8

4) In 2009, the match between which teams ended in tie, marking the first tied match in IPL history?

Ans - KKR vs RR

5) In 2018, who scored the fastest half century in the history of IPL?

Ans - KL Rahul

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: