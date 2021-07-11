Last Updated:

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers For July 11th: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart Daily Trivia quiz answers for July 11th. Win special prizes on answering all questions correctly. Get the latest Flipkart answers

Written By
Saptarshi Das
Flipkart

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz today has published answers for July 11, 2021. Flipkart has introduced a wide variety of quiz sections allowing the users to grab exciting prizes. The general knowledge section of Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz instructs the user to answer all the questions correctly and win a chance to grab different rewards and benefits the user with exciting offers that can be used for shopping and extra credits. Users not only bag prizes but also improve their general knowledge. Why not try your luck and win amazing prizes and offer every day. Exciting offers, Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers Super coins and discount vouchers are awaiting. 

 

Essentials for Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz

To participate in the daily quiz, One must fulfil the following criteria:

  • Participants must be at least 18 years of age or above
  • Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account
  • The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform
  • The contest will run every day so try your luck daily to win prizes 
  • Try and concur the quiz daily

 

How to get started with the Daily quiz

  • Start playing with the following simple steps:
  • Download the Flipkart app using the google play store
  • Launch the Flipkart app
  • Click on menu > Flipkart game zone > click on Daily Trivia Quiz
  • Get started
  • The quiz takes place daily

 

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz today – July 11, 2021

Question 1) Complete the name of this famous speech by Martin Luther King Jr: "I have a

Answer: Dream

 

Question 2) Which Japanese company is behind the EOS Range of Cameras?

Answer: Canon

 

Question 3) Which team bought Australia's Chris Lynn for Rs 2 crores in the IPL 2020 auction?

Answer: Mumbai Indians

 

Question 4) Which Dravidian language has the most number of speakers?

Answer: Telugu

 

Question 5) Which gas causes the familiar odour of a just struck matchstick?

Answer: Sulphur Dioxide

 

The questions are simple and interesting and lucky winners answering all the questions correctly will get a chance to win bonanza prizes, Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers Super Coins and Discount vouchers. Hurry and concur with your Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Today. The first 50,000 participants will be eligible for the GK quiz price. 

READ | Amazon OnePlus Nord 2 5G Quiz Answers: Win pay balance up to Rs 10,000

 

READ | Amazon Redmi Note 10s quiz for July 10: Know The Correct Answers And Win Exciting Rewards
READ | Amazon iQOO Z3 Quiz for July 10: Know The Correct Answers To Win Exciting Rewards
READ | Amazon quiz answers today July 10, 2021: Win Redmi Note 9 by answering all five question
READ | Flipkart Khel Paheliyon Ka Quiz Answers 11 July, 2021 | Answer And Win Assured Gift
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND