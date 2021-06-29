Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers June 29, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on June 29 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through June 29 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – June 29, 2021

1) Which of the following vehicles means a wasp in Italian?

Ans : Vespa

.

2) The Shahid Kapoor starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu is about the problems of inflated

Ans : Electricity Bill

.

3) Which country recently recorded the first polio case in 27 years?

Ans : Malaysia

.

4) Which of these companies invented the transistor in 1947?

Ans : Bell Labs

.

5) Which of these is housed in the Peace Palace of Netherlands?

Ans : ICJ

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: