Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers March 20, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on March 20 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through March 20 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – March 20, 2021

Q – 1) In The Salman Khan Film Partner, Rajpal Yadav Played The Role Of

Answer : Chhota Don

Q – 2) Which Adele Song Broke A YouTube Record By Receiving A Billion Views In 87 Days?

Answer : Hello

Q – 3) Who Among These Will Be A Part Of The Aamir Khan Film Laal Singh Chaddha?

Answer : Vijay Sethupathi

Q – 4) How Do We Know The International Academy Of Digital Arts And Sciences Award?

Answer : Webby Awards

Q – 5) Which Cartoon Character’s Name Has Been Inspired By A Frank Sinatra Song?

Answer : Scooby Doo

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: