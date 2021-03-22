Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers March 22, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on March 22 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through March 22 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – March 22, 2021

1) Kinect is a line of motion sensing input devices for which gaming console?

Answer: Xbox



2) Starring Vidyut Jamwal, the third part of which film franchise was released recently?

Answer: Commando



3) Which planet’s English name contains an equal number of vowels and consonants?

Answer: Uranus



4) Founder of Naukri.com Sanjeev Bikhchandani is also Founder of ?

Answer: 99acres



5) the alternate name for which Indian classical dance form is ‘jagoi’?

Answer: Manipuri

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: