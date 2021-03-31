Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers March 31, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on March 31 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through March 31 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – March 31, 2021

Q1. Which of these has the ability to orient itself as it falls to land on its feet?

Ans - Cat

Q2. Ghar ka Bhedi Lanka Dhaye’ is an idiom referring to which Ramayana character?

Ans - Vibhishana

Q3. Waymo is a self-driving car company owned by which technology giant?

Ans - Alphabet

Q4. What station code is used by the railway station with the longest name in India?

Ans - MAS

Q5. Which term was coined in 1959 by American scientist Arthur Lee Samuel?

Ans - Machine learning

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: