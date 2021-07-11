Flipkart Khel Paheliyon Ka Quiz Answers 11 July, 2021 | Answer And Win Assured Gift

Khel Paheliyon Ka is a new Flipkart Game Quiz Show hosted by the ultimate winner Prince Narula. In this game, you need to solve riddles and win exciting prizes. Prince Narula has won several reality shows, as well as everyone’s heart. But now Prince Narula is coming as you Good Luck Charm, where you will be given a chance to be a winner on his new game show Khel Paheliyon Ka with Prince Narula. All you have to do is solve 3 riddles daily with the help of important clues and hints that Prince gives you. Answer all 3 questions correctly to win exciting Flipkart rewards daily! And along with some of the toughest riddles, enjoy the best of Prince Narula, the reality TV superstar on this new Flipkart interactive game show. So, if you are ready to solve fun riddles with Prince Narula, then watch, play, and win on Flipkart Video presents Khel Paheliyon Ka, starting from 2nd June, only on the Flipkart App.

Flipkart Khel Paheliyon Ka answers today-July 11, 2021

Flipkart is introducing Flipkart Khel Paheliyon Ka for its users and can give their answers to claim some exciting prizes. Khel Paheliyon Ka Quiz is based on general knowledge. Users can have a chance to obtain vouchers and super coins. Please note that Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and users can not participate in the quiz through the web version of the platform. A one of a kind show on Flipkart video, this exciting short-form game show will test the knowledge of the viewers and witness their sharp minds. This anagram/fill in blanks based show will feature 3 questions. The host, Prince Narula will give our three clues in 30 seconds and the viewers have to decode the clues and the given jumbled letters at the same time. The show will feature themes ranging from Bollywood, Sports, Music, Fashion to famous personalities etc.

How to Play Khel Paheliyon Ka

Install the Flipkart app if not already installed on your smartphone

Sign in with your Flipkart account

Tap on the Game Zone or Video section or else just click on this link

Scroll down to the games until you find the Khel Paheliyon Ka banner

Just tap on it

To start playing just tap on Play and Win

The episode of the day play

While the episode you will be asked three questions to which you need to reply by selecting the available clues provided

Answer all five questions correctly and unlock the surprize gift which may be Bluetooth Headsets, SuperCoins or EGV’s of Flipkart

Note down that to claim the prize you need to unlock the mystery box, in case if you miss claiming after the episode ends then you can also unlock the surprise for the game played by going to the Khel Paheliyon Ka page and tap on my rewards, select the episode of which you didn’t claim the reward and tap on the unlock surprise gift.

Tall and Handsome – 11th July 2021 | Answers

China

2. Jeff Bezos

3. Olympic

Winner Announcement:

Daily New Prize 2 Winners, ₹1,000 Flipkart Gift Voucher for 50 Winners, ₹50 Flipkart Gift Voucher for 2000 Winners, 20 SuperCoins for 5000 Winners,15 SuperCoins for 10000 Winners, 10 SuperCoins for 15000 Winners and 5 SuperCoins for all remaining winners. The Winners List will be announced in a period of 15 days from the date of participation. To check the Winners list, you can visit the “Gems / Rewards section” in the Flipkart App. The contest starts at 00:00 hrs on 2nd June and ends at 23:59 hrs on 31st July 2021. Every day a new episode will be available in the Flipkart app Game Zone Section.