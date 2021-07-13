Flipkart Prize Wali Paathshala Answers July 13, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Quick links:
flipkart prize wali paathshala quiz answers
Flipkart is back with its Prize Wali Paathshala Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on July 12 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through July 13 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.
To participate in the Flipkart Prize Wali Paathshala Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps -
Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device
Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app
Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘ Flipkart Prize Wali Paathshala Quiz Banner ’
Answer 1 : NASA
Answer 2 : All of the above
Answer 3 : ODISSI [ O , D , S ]