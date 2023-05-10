From DM Replies To Emoji Picker, Elon Musk Announces Series Of New Twitter Features

Twitter has made some big changes to direct messages and will soon introduce encrypted DMs, CEO Elon Musk said. The same news has also been shared by the company on the social media platform on Wednesday. In the new change of encrypted DM, one can now reply to any message you receive in DMs and this would make "conversations smoother and more intuitive". Twitter would also have a new Emoji Picker for DMs, which would allow one "to react to messages with a wider range of emojis than ever before".



Elon Musk announces new changes on Twitter

Taking to Twitter, Elon Musk wrote: "With the latest version of the app, you can DM reply to any message in the thread (not just the most recent) and use any emoji reaction." He also shared the launch of the "encrypted DMs V1.0", which would happen tomorrow, according to Elon Musk's tweet. Further, while announcing the update, the Twitter CEO wrote: "This will grow in sophistication rapidly. The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if there was a gun to my head." Further, musk shared that voice and video chat from the user's handle to anyone on this platform would also be coming soon. Meanwhile, Twitter's official account wrote: "We’re excited to launch two new features in Direct Messages today!" In the tweet, they also shared what Musk had said in his tweet. Further, they shared with their Twitter users that the company has been working to improve these features and "web support and better rendering for replies to media messages".

Release of encrypted DMs V1.0 should happen tomorrow. This will grow in sophistication rapidly. The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2023