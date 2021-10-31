Google And MeitY Partner To Launch Appscale Academy To Train Early Startups

India is home to a vibrant ecosystem of startups and developers that are impacting millions of people in the country through their solutions and has the potential to drive global app innovations. To unlock this ecosystem growth opportunity, the MeitY Startup Hub, an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and Google announced a partnership on October 27, 2021, to launch a growth and development programme called the Appscale Academy. The programme will train early to mid-stage startups across India on building high-quality apps for the world.

Launched in October 2021, the Appscale Academy will focus on helping local startups build and scale a range of world-class apps across domains, including gaming, healthcare, fintech, edtech, social impact, and more. Applications will be open till December 15, 2021, from which 100 startups will be selected based on defined qualitative and quantitative parameters by a panel of industry experts, members of MeitY Startup Hub, and Google Play. The programme will also provide a special focus to the emerging startup ecosystem in Tier II and Tier III cities of India, aiming to provide them with the help needed to build scalable app solutions.

Appscale Academy 6 month programme details

As part of the 6-month programme, 100 selected startups will get trained through a curriculum designed to help them drive high-quality apps for a global market, including sessions on data safety and security practices, monetization, UX design, and global market expansion. The startups will receive access to virtual instructor-led webinars, self-learning material, and mentorship sessions with leading local and global industry professionals, and many will get an opportunity to pitch to leading venture capitalists.

Talking about the launch and the joint initiative, Mr Ajay Sawhney, Secretary of, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, said, “It is heartening to see India’s startups increasingly drive local app innovations that have the potential to go global. We must fuel this growth story and encourage them to drive meaningful solutions for the world. I am delighted that the MeitY Startup Hub and Google have come together to grow and scale this flourishing ecosystem.”

MeitY Startup Hub (MSH) is an enabling platform to streamline, boost, strengthen and expand the technology startup ecosystem in India. As an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY), it is focused on carrying out its mandate by promoting technology innovation, start-ups, and the creation of intellectual property.

Image: events.withgoogle