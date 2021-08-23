Google Bans 8 Malicious Crypto Apps From Play Store, Find Complete List To Delete Them

The cryptocurrency industry is getting popular day by day. Along with investing in digital coins, mining has also become a popular way to earn money. However, hackers are taking advantage of the increased interest among people in cryptocurrencies and tricking netizens into downloading malicious applications on their smartphones. Such applications contain dangerous adware and malware, which can harm the privacy of users and steal their data. Google, the Alphabet-owned company has recently removed eight such malicious applications from the Google Play Store. Keep reading to know about the Google banned apps list that contains several cryptocurrency apps.

Google bans eight fake cryptocurrency mining applications from Google Play Store

Google has removed eight applications from the Google Play Store that were claiming to be cryptocurrency mining applications. These applications were making victims watch ads, pay for subscriptions and increased mining capabilities to earn more profit. The average monthly fee charged by these apps was around $15, which roughly translates to Rs. 1,100. A Japanese security firm called Trend Micro found out the malicious activities carried out by the applications and reported the same to Google, following which the applications were removed from the Google Play Store. The apps banned by Google include BitFunds and Bitcoin Miner and more.

List of apps banned by Google

Ethereum (ETH) Pool Mining Cloud

MineBit Pro Crypto Cloud Mining and & BTC Miner

Bitcoin 2021

Daily Bitcoin Rewards - Cloud Based Mining System

Crypto Holic - Bitcoin Cloud Mining

Bitcoin (BTC) - Pool Mining Cloud Wallet

Bitcoin Miner - Cloud Mining

BitFunds - Crypto Cloud Mining

The report by Trend Micro suggests that two of the above-mentioned applications were paid. The Crypto Holic - Bitcoin Cloud Mining costs $12.99 on the Google Play Store, another application called Daily Bitcoin Rewards - Cloud Based Mining needed users to pay $5.99 before they could download the application. Both the amounts translate to Rs. 996 and Rs. 445 approximately. The report also says that more than 120 similar cryptocurrency mining applications are available online. As mentioned by Trend Micro is a blog, "These apps, which do not have cryptocurrency mining capabilities and deceive users into watching in-app ads, have affected more than 4,500 users globally from July 2020 to July 2021."