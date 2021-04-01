Google Cancels April Fools 2021 And Spreads Awareness About Fact-checking

Google has been responsibly handling the current situation faced by the world by trying to eliminate misinformation, providing an interface to know first hand and resourceful information from reliable sources and much more. Following the same serious approach towards the current situation, the organisation has decided to cancel April Fools pranks on the portal. Meaning, Google is not celebrating April fools day this year as well.

Google cancels April Fools Pranks 2021

Many of us believed that once 2020 is over, the new year will bring new and better possibilities. While 2021 offered us a chance to fight back with several vaccines in the market, Coronavirus variants have also started emerging and creating an alarming situation for many countries. Looking at such atrocities Google decided to cancel April Fools on the platform.

This is the second time the organisation decided to stop celebrating April Fools, the first was in April 2020. This decision was taken by Google Inc because of its global reach and so, it is trying to be sensitive with the international audience. Many people and organisations in India have also decided to cancel April Fools Day 2021 to spread awareness of the seriousness related to it.

Google helps people understand how to fact-check information

Apart from this, Google is also making sure no misinformation sets its roots on its platform as people all around the world seek evidence to confirm or refute a piece of information they are uncertain about. The organisation has always been committed to supporting all users as they look for reliable information online, and sharing its insights with other organizations to strengthen fact-checking. With that in mind, and ahead of International Fact-Checking Day on April 2, Google in its official blog announced five simple tips and features to help you ask the right questions, have a look -