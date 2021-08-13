Google Child Safety: Tech Giant Rolls Out New Features To Improve Privacy Online

Quick links:
IMAGE: UNSPLASH
Google is about to launch a new policy that would enable those who are less than 18 years of age or their parents to get their images removed from the Google Image search results. The policy will be a part of other changes that Google will be implementing throughout its services, including YouTube, Google Assistant, Google Search and more. Keep reading to know more about Google Child Safety initiatives and Google privacy policy update.
Google is updating its privacy policies to make the platform more secure for children. In the coming weeks, the company will implement quite a few changes throughout the services it provides which will be focused on increasing child safety and security on the platform. The updates are not only limited to Google Images, but also involve new policies within YouTube, Google Play, and Google Workspace.
"While we already provide a range of removal options for people using Google Search, children are at particular risk when it comes to controlling their imagery on the internet. In the coming weeks, we’ll introduce a new policy that enables anyone under the age of 18, or their parent or guardian, to request the removal of their images from Google Image results" ~ Google says in an official blog post on the Indian blog.
While there are some ways to request Google to remove content from the search engine, they seem to be restricted to removing non-consensual explicit or intimate personal images, removing involuntary fake pornographic images and other conditional aspects. With the implementation of the new policies, Google might allow users to request the removal of their images under a special clause of being underage.