Google Chrome Releases New Custom Zoom Feature For Android Devices: How To Use It?

Google Chrome releases new Custom Zoom and the users are curious to know how to use this feature. here is a full guide that can help access this new feature.

Google Chrome

Google Chrome makers have now managed to bring in several new updates to make the browser more accessible to android users. They have recently released an update that allows the users to expand the text on any website. Initially, the browser did not support zoom on particular websites. But the latest update allows the users to use the Google Chrome Custom Zoom feature independently for all websites. To help out the users here is a full step-by-step guide that can help you use this new Google Chrome Custom Zoom feature on android phones. Read more

Google Chrome Custom Zoom feature released

The new Google Chrome update now allows the users to change the size of the text from 50% to 200%. Makers ha first enabled this feature in their Chrome Canary and have finally released it globally. Several websites do not allow the browser to zoom in or out of the page and several users had already given out negative reviews about this on the internet. It seems like Google has finally heard the users’ requirements and have added the Google Chrome Zoom feature with the recent update. It can be downloaded directly from Google Chrome’s official website and Google Play Store. 

  • Step 1: Zoom in or out on your current page
  • Step 2: On your Android device, open Chrome Chrome browser.
  • Step 3: Click on “More Organize” 
  • Step 4: Then click on “Settings”
  • Step 5: Select “Accessibility”
  • Step 6: Use the  “Text scaling,” to change the size of the text
  • Step 7: Users can also try and use “Force enable zoom” for some websites that do not allow zoom 

More about Google

Apart from this, Google recently announced that Google is going to add more than 150 million users into two-factor authentication. The American tech giant has confirmed that they will auto-enroll these 150 million additional users for 2SV  by the end of 2021. It is mostly because the developers at Google believe that 2SV is one of the most reliable and consistent methods to eliminate any pathways for unauthorised access to any Google account. More details about this security process are supposed to release soon. Till then keep an eye out for any updates on Google's official website.

