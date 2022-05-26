Google develops a new camera system for Street View, adds historical imagery to mobile

Google has made a new camera system for facilitating Street View (Google Maps) partners and has made the historical imagery feature available for smartphone users. On the official blog post, Google says that "in addition to our Street View car and trekker, we're piloting a new camera that will fully roll out next year to help us collect high-quality images in more places." Adding to it, the company says that "this new camera takes all the power, resolution and processing capabilities that we've built into an entire Street View car, and shrinks it down into an ultra-transportable camera system that's roughly the size of a house cat."

More about Google's new camera system for street view

Google says that the new Street View camera system weighs less than 15 pounds or about 7.5 kilograms. The lightweight device will help those who contribute to Google Street View in carrying the device with more ease. The new Street View system is more customizable than the previous one. It has a modular design that allows users to attach components like a lidar scanner to collect images with more details.

The new Google Street View can be attached to any vehicle with a roof rack and users can operate it with their smartphones, eliminating the need for specialized equipment to control the camera system. This will make it easier for users to collect images and enable the company to explore more sustainable solutions for their current fleet of cars - like plug-in hybrids or fully electric vehicles. The new Google Street View camera will be out next year.

Historical Street View is now available on mobile

From May 24, 2022, Google has added the historical Street View in Google Maps to smartphones running on Android and iOS. The feature enables users to view historical imagery of a place via Street View, which means that users can check how a particular location has changed over the years if the historical Street View data of the place is available. Google also mentions that the Street View features enable it to add business information, and easy navigation and in providing an immersive viewing experience to the users.