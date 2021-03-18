Google Maps Not Showing My Location: Learn How To Troubleshoot This Issue

Google Maps is one of the leading navigation apps out there today that enjoys a humongous user base. Sometimes applications like these also face bugs and issues causing hindrance to many. Many users have been troubled about Google Maps not showing my location. Read on to know more about this issue.

Google Maps not showing my Location

Many users have been facing issues with Google Maps. Google Maps not working is one of the most searched queries for this application. These are the results of certain bugs and glitches many application goes through. These types of issues lead to Google Maps not working as it usually does. Sometimes people have trouble finding Google Maps current location, the location they desire to reach, and more. Fortunately, Google Maps Support has provided some troubleshooting ways to solve these issues:

Android Devices:

On the Android smartphone or tablet, open the Settings app.

Tap Location.

At the top, switch location on.

Tap Mode and then select High accuracy.

iOS Devices

On the iPhone or iPad, open the Settings app.

Tap Privacy and then select Location Services.

Make sure the switch next to “Location Services” is green.

Scroll down and select Google Maps.

Choose While Using the App or Always.

How to add a place in Google Maps?

As many people use Google Maps for their daily navigation needs, they would also want to learn to add a place in Google Maps. While traveling through the city or the countryside, there are certain locations that a user might come across which they would want to go back to. These places can be added to Google Maps for the user to revisit. Check out how to add a location in Google Maps below:

Add a place

On an Android phone or tablet, open the My Maps

Open or create a map. A map can have up to 10,000 lines, shapes, or places.

In the bottom right, tap Add and then Add a new point.

Drag the map until the X is where it is desired to be, then tap Select this location.

Give the added place a name and choose a layer. A layer can have 2,000 lines, shapes, or places.

Tap Done

Search for places

Users can add restaurants, hotels, museums, and other public places to the map.

On their Android phone or tablet, open the My Maps app

Open or create a map.

In the search bar, enter a place name or address.

Tap one of the search results.

If the result is what the user wants, tap Add to map.

Edit a place

On an Android phone or tablet, open the My Maps app

Open or create a map.

Tap the place that needs to be edited

Tap Edit details

Make the changes needed

Optional: To move the point on the map, tap Edit. Then pan the point to the new location and tap Select this location.

When finished, tap Done