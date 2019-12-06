This Upcoming Google Maps Feature Will Help Users Avoid Streets With Poor Or No Lighting

Google Maps is working on a new, upcoming feature that will help users avoid streets with poor or no lighting and ensure safe night time travels, according to XDA-developers. Apparently, Google Maps is readying a new layer called 'Lighting.' This way, Google Maps will make it easier for users to highlight streets that are brightly lit.

The APK teardown of Google Maps v10.31.0 beta reveals a string, which indicates that Google is bringing a feature that will make night time travels comparatively safer. In the Google Maps application, new Lighting Layer will highlight streets with proper lighting. Google Maps will highlight streets having good lighting with yellow colour highlight.

Once this feature goes live, you can decide whether you want to take a particular route while travelling at night so that you can absolutely avoid poorly lit areas. However, screenshots of the Google Maps' upcoming street light indication feature were not available at the time of publication of this story.

Although, more information awaited as to how this feature actually works. Google Maps is expected to make this feature available in markets like India where conditions of streets and street light are often poor.

In June, Google Maps rolled out a safety feature to alert and notify users travelling in taxis and autorickshaws when their vehicle goes off-route. The feature called 'Stay Safer' allows users to share the live status of their trips with family and friends. 'Stay Safer' feature is limited to Google Maps users in India.

If the driver deviates more than 500 metres from the Google Maps suggested route, your phone will buzz with a prominent notification and you can tap it to see where they are compared to the original route. You can also choose to share the live trip with friends and family directly so that they can keep track of your journey.

