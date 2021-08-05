Google Maps to get Dark Mode on iOS along with widget and personalized updates

Apple iPhone users might get a dark mode for Google Maps soon. While Apple launched a dark mode for iPhones with iOS 13, Google's Apps and services are taking time. The implementation will be similar to what the dark mode looks like on Google Maps for Android. Additionally, Google Maps on iOS is also getting a widget and traffic conditions to feature. Keep reading to know about the upcoming features for Google Maps on iOS.

Dark Mode will be available to Google Map users on iOS

Dark Mode for iOS users will help using Google Maps at night

According to a report by The Verge, Google Maps will soon get a dark mode on iOS. The report states that "the feature, which is arriving in the coming weeks, should be welcome for when you're using the app at night or in dark environments." Simply put, the feature will help users to use the app at night, or in environments with less light. To turn on the Dark Mode, a user needs to go to the settings menu, locate the Dark Mode and tap 'on'. Another option to change between dark and light mode will also be available.

Additional features coming to Google Maps for iOS

Other features coming to Google Maps on iOS are widgets and location-based inputs. Using the Google Map widget, iOS users will be able to set up quick toggles such as Home, Work, Restaurants and Gas. Additionally, there is a Google Maps search box at the top. Based on its located based feed, Google Maps on iOS will also be able to predict traffic conditions near a user. The shortcuts in the widget are customized as per user preferences and other factors like location, places, past searches and interests.

A new feature hints at the integration of iMessage and Google Maps

Adding to it, The Verge also reports about the presence of a new feature in which users can share their real-time location by tapping on the Google Maps icon in iMessage. It might be possible due to the integration of Google Maps in iMessage and will be handy for users. As and when the feature will be available on iPhone, users will be notified. The dark mode on iOS will look very similar to the interface on Android, with maps being displayed in a greyish-black theme.

IMAGE: THE VERGE/GOOGLE