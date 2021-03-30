Google Maps To Start Listing 'eco-friendly' Routes For Drivers To Reduce Carbon Footprint

Google maps will now reroute the drivers to the shortest paths using the AI and new information during the navigation in order to minimize the carbon footprint and make the journey more “eco friendly”. In a statement released on Monday, software giant Google, owned by Alphabet Inc. said that it has collaborated with the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Lab, to build a new advanced routing model that will optimize driving to encourage lower fuel consumption based on factors like road incline and traffic congestion. The company committed to introducing the environmental-friendly maps in September, last year, and has now been able to successfully implement the rerouting model that will direct to routes with approximately the same ETA as the fastest ones.

"In cases where the eco-friendly route could significantly increase your ETA, we'll let you compare the relative CO2 impact between routes so you can choose. Always want the fastest route? That's okay too — simply adjust your preferences in settings," Google explained to the users.

The eco-friendly routes will be introduced in the US on both Android and iOS and will be eventually introduced worldwide after low emission zones are determined. From Amsterdam to Jakarta, there are areas that restrict polluting vehicles like certain diesel cars or cars with specific emissions stickers, Google informed, adding that the maps will identify these roads and alert the driver when they’ll be navigating these zones. “You can quickly know if your vehicle is allowed in the area, choose an alternative mode of transportation, or take another route,” Google said. The company plans to launch the low emission alerts this year in June in Germany, the Netherlands, France, Spain, and the UK on Android and iOS.

Google maps' 'boost mode'

In order to make the eco-friendly maps more user-friendly, Google will list all the sustainable options for routes and will let the driver make the choice, according to which road will be more time-saving. “Soon you’ll get a comprehensive view of all routes and transportation modes available to your destination — you can compare how long it’ll take to get there by car, transit, or bike without toggling between tabs,” the company said. The maps will also have boost mode that can use AI to determine if a driver commutes more on a bike or a car, and Google will automatically show the biking routes or car-specific roads. “If you live in a city like New York, London, Tokyo, or Buenos Aires where taking the subway is popular, we’ll rank that mode higher,” the company said.