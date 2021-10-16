Google Maps Widget For Android Launched, Will Be Available To All Users Gradually: Report

Google Maps is the go-to navigation application for millions of Android users around the world. The application will get a new home screen widget which will make it easier for the users to use the navigation functionality quickly. According to several reports, the feature has been spotted in Google Maps' APK files and has been spotted by a few users around the world. The new widget is said to come with multiple elements and new features.

The new Google Maps widget contains a search bar on the top of the interface and shortcuts to the nearby stores and other locations. Users will be able to set quick navigation for most visited places, including home or office. Screenshots shared by XDA Developers confirm the same. The quick navigation feature will save user's time by typing in the address of their destination and setting up a route for the same.

Google Maps widget for Android starts rolling out

According to a recent report, the number of navigation shortcuts in the Google Maps widget is limited to eight, and it also shows nearby petrol pumps, restaurants and grocery stores. From what it looks like, the Google Maps widget also supports the dynamic theme on devices that run Android 12. The new mobile operating system from Google supports Dynamic Themes where the colour schemes of the interface are based on the phone's wallpaper, which is a part of the new Material You design.

The latest Google Maps widget will come out with version 11.3.0 of Google Maps and seems to be similar on both Android and iOS. Most recently, Google Maps rolled out a new update, called the 'wildfire layer', to help users check for wildfires and provide better navigation. Users will be able to check details about multiple wildfires, which will play a crucial role in navigating, especially during emergencies. The feature will work by accessing satellite data.

Using the Wildfire Layer feature, users will be able to tap on the virtual fire indicator on Google Maps and see available links such as emergency websites, evacuation details, contact numbers for information and help and emergency websites. The feature will also inform users about the details of containment of the fire, area burnt and time of the last update.

Image: Mathieu_G_Gagnon/XDA Developers