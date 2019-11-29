Google Rolls Out Verified SMS To Protect Users Against Scammers, Fraudsters

Google has a new technique to keep SMS scammers and fraudsters at bay. The company is rolling out a new feature called 'Verified Messages' to help users distinguish between SMS sent by scammers or telemarketers and genuine, verified businesses. However, Verified SMS feature works only when the SMS appears to be sent by a verified business. As for SMS sent by a non-verified business, there will be no indication whatsoever.

Verified SMS: How does the feature work

Google argues that sometimes it can be difficult to trust and verify the identity of a business that sends you an SMS. In that case, chances are that SMS sent by scammers may be misleading or it may also be a 'phishing' trap. Hence, verified SMS will help you establish the trust between businesses and yourself.

(Picture: Android Police)

-- All you need to do is go to Messages app > Settings > Verified SMS.

-- When Verified SMS is enabled and you receive a message from a business registered with Google, the feature translates the SMS into an unreadable authenticity code, on your device.

-- Google then compares this code with unreadable authenticity codes sent to Google by the business.

-- If these message hash match, Google confirms that the message content was sent by the business, along with a 'verified' icon.

Google says it uses your device’s phone number to create authenticity codes. without seeing your messages, including when businesses directly send authenticity codes to Google. In a nutshell, Google tries to verify messages that appear to be sent by a business registered with Verified SMS feature. In the event that the authenticity codes don’t match, Google won't be able to verify the message. In that case, the Messages app displays a message "Message could not be verified."

Since verification requires a data connection, a weak data connection may not verify SMS immediately. In that case, the Messages app will show you a temporary message "Verifying sender…" Until the sender of a message has been verified, Google has warned users against replying with sensitive info or opening untrustworthy links.

"Even if someone were able to read the authenticity code, they wouldn’t be able to decode it, as they would need either your or the business’ private key. This allows Google to confirm that the message content you receive was truly sent by a business without having access to the message content," Google says on its support page.

'Verified SMS' feature is currently limited to Messages feature in the US.