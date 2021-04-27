Google Pay Not Working On IPhone 6: Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Google Pay, a digital payment service, is still unavailable in India for Apple iPhone6 users. The Google Pay software, which was formerly known as Google Tez, was removed from the Apple App Store months ago and is still unavailable. So why is Google pay not working on iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s? Read to find out.

Google Pay not working on iPhone 6

Previously, the Google Pay app was removed from the App Store to address some problems and that those who already have the Google Pay app on their iPhones may experience temporary payment failures. The issue was fixed but this was later made completely inaccessible for the iPhone 6 and 6s, as well as any devices with OS older than iOS 13.4.

Users of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s are unable to use Google Pay. People are receiving an error message stating that UPI is no longer supported on iPhone 6 and 6s due to bank security concerns. According to an NCPI mandate for banks, UPI is unavailable for iOS versions 13.4 and iPhone 6/6s, as reported by Google Pay India in a tweet. To continue using Google Pay, those with 13.4 iOS versions must update their iOS version, and those with iPhone 6/6s must use alternative devices.

Hi Ravi. As per a recent NPCI mandate for banks, UPI is unavailable for iOS versions <13.4, and iPhone 6/6s. Please upgrade your iOS version or try alternate devices to continue using Google Pay. Appreciate your understanding. — Google Pay India (@GooglePayIndia) November 26, 2020

Two of the best alternatives of Google Pay for iPhone 6/6s are PhonePe and PayTM. PhonePe is the most popular payment app today, and transferring money using the PhonePe UPI framework is easy. Not only does phonepe function as a payment gateway, but it also acts as a wallet, allowing users to add money to their PhonePe wallet for faster transactions. With the most recent update, users can also chat with a specific individual as a confirmation before sending money. Paytm is the second-best alternative. Users can build their own Paytm BHIM UPI id via Paytm and can currently submit up to 1 lakh via the Paytm app if they have linked their savings account.

Steps to Install Google Pay

The first step is to get the Google Pay app

You can download Google Pay on phones running iOS 10.0 or higher.

You can Google Pay on phones running Android 5.0 (Lollipop) or higher.

Now enter your phone number and Sign in with your Google account.

There will be a list of instructions, follow them to secure your Google Pay app and add a bank account.

Now you need to verify your phone number properly.

Finally, you need to add a bank account, Send money, Get or request money.

Image Source: Unsplash