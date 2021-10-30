Google Photos 'Locked Folder' Feature Coming To IOS Devices Next Year; Check Details

Last month, Google launched a new feature for securely storing photographs on an Android device called Locked Folder. Google Photos Locked Folder enables users to store sensitive images in a separate folder that is protected by a password. The content stored in such a folder does not appear in search on Google Photos, neither in any other folder on the device. Previously, the feature was available for Android devices only. In the latest update, Google is rolling out the feature for iOS devices as well.

The Google Photos locked folder was first launched for the Pixel 3 back in June 2021. Later, Google announced in September 2021 that the feature will be available for all Android users. Now Google has announced that the feature will be available for iPhone users, starting early next year. The images stored in the locked folder can be taken out of it and permanently deleted, will not be transferred in USB to USB data transfer, and will not be retained if the device undergoes a factory reset.

How to set up a locked folder on Android devices once it is available?

Open the Google Photos application

Go to Library

Tap on Utilities

Tap on Locked Folder

Tap on Set up Locked Folder

Users with no screen locks would be required to set up a screen lock first

Thereafter, they will be able to select and add images to the locked folder which will not be visible in the gallery

Privacy oriented features launched by Google

Among other privacy and security-oriented features launched by Google is Security Hub for Pixel devices. It brings all the security-related features and settings into one place on your Pixel device. If there is something wrong with a device and the Hub detects the issue, it will inform the user.

Most recently, Google Fi also announced end-to-end encrypted calls for the residents and subscribers in the United States. Google is also expanding its VPN service to new countries such as Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland. Another feature called new safe browsing in Android Messages and Chat was also launched by Google recently.