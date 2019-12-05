Google Announces 'Best Game Of 2019' And It's Not PUBG Mobile, Can You Guess?

Call of Duty Mobile has bagged Google Play's Best Game award for 2019. Call of Duty Mobile also won Google Play's Users' Choice award in the gaming category this year.

In October, Activision, in collaboration with Tencent released Call of Duty Mobile. Now the game has already reached the milestone of 170 million downloads in its first two months of existence, as per Sensor Tower's report.

Apart from the millions of downloads, the game has also generated $87 million in global spending. In fact, the game had reached 100 million downloads in the first week itself. Now, this is the extent to which the popularity of Call of Duty Mobile has reached globally.

But the rate at which users around the world have been installing Call of Duty seems to be slowing down. Call of Duty received around 21 million global installs in November, compared to 146 million installs in October.

With nearly 28.5 million installs, Call of Duty Mobile has been the most popular game in the US. Meanwhile, India has contributed nearly 18 million installs, followed by Brazil with 12 million installs. While the US has 16.6 per cent of global users, India has 10.2 per cent of global users. With 7 per cent installs, Brazil ranked third.

The U.S. market also accounts for the largest share of the revenue, with players spending more than $36 million. Japan saw the second-biggest spenders, paying out more than $11 million. Great Britain rounded out the top three grossing countries with $2.6 million.

Apart from multiplayer deathmatch, domination, frontier, practice vs AI modes, Call of Duty's Battle Royale (BR) mode allows up to 100 players fight for survival in a map designed for the mobile title, featuring locations from across Call of Duty franchise in solos, duos or four-person teams.

