Google Play Store to get a new 'Safety' section, will show data collection details

Google is soon going to implement its new safety and privacy policies. A blog post published on July 28, 2021, announced details for the big update in Google Play. The Google Play Store will receive a new Safety section, which will contain a summary of the application, the type of data collected and the purpose of data collected. Google has also announced that all developers will be required to provide a privacy policy to get their application listed on Google Play Store.

Google Play Console to be updated in Q1 2022

Google Play Store will display details about data collected by an application

According to the blog page, users in future will be able to developer's explanation of what type of data is being collected or shared. The details will also include the presence of data encryption in an application and independent validation against a global security standard. A user will also be able to see details like the use of collected data, and the option to not opt for data sharing. Along with that, Google will make it compulsory for all developers to share a privacy policy, respective of data collection by the application.

Developers will provide details about the application in a simple way

The official Google Android Developers Blog says, "This new safety section will provide developers with a simple way to showcase their app’s overall safety. Developers will be able to give users deeper insight into their privacy and security practices, as well as explain the data the app may collect and why — all before users install the app." Since data privacy concerns around the globe are rising and users are becoming more aware of data transfer practices, Google's implementation of the new privacy and safety protocol is right in time.

Developers can start submitting data from October 2021

A target timeline shared by Google in the blog post also states that developers will start declaring information in the updated Google Play console by October 2021 and the Safety section will be reflected on Google Play in Q1, 2022. The deadline for developed to declare information about their application is April 2022. Besides the information, Google suggests developers visit the Play Console help centre for more details, review the data collection practices of their applications, and APIs and libraries and declare the right information on the platform.

IMAGE: ANDROID DEVELOPER BLOG