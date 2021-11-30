Google Play's Best of 2021 Apps and Games announced, BitClass and BGMI win

On November 29, 2021, Google announced the winners of Google Play Best of 2021, awards given to applications and video games on the Google Play Store. While awards were given under several categories, the 'Best App' award was given to BitClass, which is a digital learning platform for teachers, coaches and students. The title of 'Best Game' was given to Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India. Apart from the two awards, there were other categories for which Android applications won awards.

Global Head of Editorial at Google Play, Brett Bouchard says in an official blog post that "In India, once again, we saw a diverse range of apps help people across the country with relevant – and often unique – solutions to their daily needs." Adding to it, Bouchard says "this year, we saw a distinctive rise in e-learning, with many winners finding creative ways to help India learn a range of skills online, be it mastering a passion through celebrity-led virtual classes with FrontRow, or using AI to scale student learning outcomes with EMBIBE."

Google Play's Best of 2021

Apps

Best App of 2021 - Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live. Together!

User's Choice App of 2021 - Clubhouse

Best Apps for Fun FrontRow: Learn Singing, Music, Rap, Comedy & More Clubhouse: The Social Audio App Hotstep

Best Apps for Everyday Essentials Sortizy - Recipes, Meal Planner & Grocery Lists SARVA - Yoga & Meditation Guardians from Truecaller

Best Apps for Personal Growth Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live. Together! EMBIBE: Learning Outcomes App Evolve Mental Health: Meditations, Self-Care & CBT

Best Hidden Gems Jumping Minds - Talk & Feel Better Learn Product Management & Marketing Skills @ FWD Moonbeam I Podcast Discovery

Best Apps for Good Evergreen Club - Health, Fitness, Fun & Learning being: your mental health friend Speechify - text to speech tts

Best Apps for Tablets Houzz - Home Design & Remodel Canva Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw

Best Apps for Wear My Fitness Pal Calm Sleep Cycle: Sleep analysis & Smart alarm clock



Games

Best Game of 2021 - Battlegrounds Mobile India

Users' Choice Game - Garena Free Fire Max

Best Competetive Games Battlegrounds Mobile India Summoners War: Lost Centuria MARVEL Future Revolution Pokemon Unite Suspects: Mystery Mansion

Best Game Changers JanKenUP! Unmaze - a myth of shadow & light NieR Re[in]carnation Tears of Themis

Best Indie Games DeLight: The Journey Home Huntdown My Friend Pedro Ronin: The Last Samurai Bird Alone

Best Pick Up & Play Cats in Time - Relaxing Puzzle Game Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! Dadish 2 Disney POP TOWN Switchcraft: The Magical Match 3

Best Games for Tablets Chicken Police – Paint it RED! My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge Overboard! The Procession to Calvary



Image: blog.google