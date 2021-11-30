Google Play's Best of 2021 Apps and Games announced, BitClass and BGMI win

On November 29, 2021, Google announced the winners of Google Play Best of 2021, awards given to applications and video games on the Google Play Store. While awards were given under several categories, the 'Best App' award was given to BitClass, which is a digital learning platform for teachers, coaches and students. The title of 'Best Game' was given to Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India. Apart from the two awards, there were other categories for which Android applications won awards.
Global Head of Editorial at Google Play, Brett Bouchard says in an official blog post that "In India, once again, we saw a diverse range of apps help people across the country with relevant – and often unique – solutions to their daily needs." Adding to it, Bouchard says "this year, we saw a distinctive rise in e-learning, with many winners finding creative ways to help India learn a range of skills online, be it mastering a passion through celebrity-led virtual classes with FrontRow, or using AI to scale student learning outcomes with EMBIBE."
Google Play's Best of 2021
Apps
- Best App of 2021 - Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live. Together!
- User's Choice App of 2021 - Clubhouse
- Best Apps for Fun
- FrontRow: Learn Singing, Music, Rap, Comedy & More
- Clubhouse: The Social Audio App
- Hotstep
- Best Apps for Everyday Essentials
- Sortizy - Recipes, Meal Planner & Grocery Lists
- SARVA - Yoga & Meditation
- Guardians from Truecaller
- Best Apps for Personal Growth
- Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live. Together!
- EMBIBE: Learning Outcomes App
- Evolve Mental Health: Meditations, Self-Care & CBT
- Best Hidden Gems
- Jumping Minds - Talk & Feel Better
- Learn Product Management & Marketing Skills @ FWD
- Moonbeam I Podcast Discovery
- Best Apps for Good
- Evergreen Club - Health, Fitness, Fun & Learning
- being: your mental health friend
- Speechify - text to speech tts
- Best Apps for Tablets
- Houzz - Home Design & Remodel
- Canva
- Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw
- Best Apps for Wear
- My Fitness Pal
- Calm
- Sleep Cycle: Sleep analysis & Smart alarm clock
Games
- Best Game of 2021 - Battlegrounds Mobile India
- Users' Choice Game - Garena Free Fire Max
- Best Competetive Games
- Battlegrounds Mobile India
- Summoners War: Lost Centuria
- MARVEL Future Revolution
- Pokemon Unite
- Suspects: Mystery Mansion
- Best Game Changers
- JanKenUP!
- Unmaze - a myth of shadow & light
- NieR Re[in]carnation
- Tears of Themis
- Best Indie Games
- DeLight: The Journey Home
- Huntdown
- My Friend Pedro
- Ronin: The Last Samurai
- Bird Alone
- Best Pick Up & Play
- Cats in Time - Relaxing Puzzle Game
- Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!
- Dadish 2
- Disney POP TOWN
- Switchcraft: The Magical Match 3
- Best Games for Tablets
- Chicken Police – Paint it RED!
- My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge
- Overboard!
- The Procession to Calvary
