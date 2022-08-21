The new Google Camera 8.6 for Wear OS brings a lot of new features and controls to a smartwatch. First, the new Google Camera for Wear OS now has a hamburger menu at the top of the interface. Tapping on the button, users can flip between the front camera and the back camera on their smartphone. Then there is an option to set a timer as well, which allows users to set a timer for three seconds.

The redesigned Google Camera 8.6 also has a new shutter button that allows users to click the pictures in the same way they do on their Pixel smartphones. However, the report by 0To5Google that mentions all these changes also mentions that the live previews in the Google Camera app for Wear OS are not as sharp as in the previous versions. The publication mentions that "Version 8.6.263.463689965.13 of Google Camera with a Material You revamp is widely rolling out this morning (August 18, 2022) on Wear OS via the Play Store."

In related news, Google is going to release a new update that will give more importance to original, problem-solving and well-formulated content that is created to gather views and rank on the search engine. On August 18, 2022, Google announced the upcoming changes that are going to take place. Here is what readers should know about the Google Search ranking update.

In an official blog post, Google mentioned, "We know people don't find the content helpful if it seems like it was designed to attract clicks rather than inform readers. So starting next week for English users globally, we’re rolling out a series of improvements to search to make it easier for people to find helpful content made by, and for, people. This ranking work joins a similar effort related to ranking better quality product review content over the past year, which will also receive an update."