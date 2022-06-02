Google To Merge Google Duo And Google Meets Later This Year; Key Features To Be Integrated

In a big development, Google is going to merge the two popular audio and video calling platforms - Google Duo and Google Meets. The platforms will be merged in a two-step process. First, Google Duo will get all the features of Google Meets. This change will take place in the coming weeks. Google Duo will be renamed Google Meets later this year. Keep reading to know more about the Google Duo application and what features will it get.

In the official blog post, Google mentions that "In the coming weeks, we're adding all the Google Meet features to the Duo app, so users can easily schedule a video meeting at a time that works for everyone, or continue using video calling to instantly connect with a person or group." Adding to it, Google says that "later this year, we'll rename the Duo app to Google Meet, our single video communications service across Google that is available to everyone at no cost." This should not affect users as they will be able to use both applications until Google discontinue Google Meets.

Google Duo will get the following Goog Meet features

Customize virtual backgrounds in calls and meetings

Schedule meetings so everyone can join at a time that’s convenient for them

Use in-meeting chat for deeper engagement

Live share content to enable interaction with all participants on the call

Get real-time closed captions to better support accessibility and boost participation

Increase the size of video calls from a current limit of 32 to 100 participants

Integrate with other tools, including Gmail, Google Calendar, Assistant, Messages and more

Google disables RCS Business Messaging in India

In a statement given to Android Authority, a Google spokesperson has confirmed that the company is aware of the ongoing issue in India that some businesses are abusing Google's anti-spam policies to send promotional messages to users in India. To rectify the situation, Google has disabled the feature in India and is working with the industry to improve the user experience. It is pertinent to highlight that Google RCS Business Messaging is available around the world, but going forward, it won't be available in India.