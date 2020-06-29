Last Updated:

Govt Of India Bans 59 Chinese Apps; Tik Tok, UC Browser, WeChat Included In The List

In a massive development, the Home Ministry on Monday, has banned 59 Chinese Apps including Tik-Tok. The Centre has recieved  many complaints on their usage

TikTok

In a massive development, the Home Ministry on Monday, has banned 59 Chinese Apps including Tik-Tok. The Centre has stated that it has recieved  many complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of these apps  for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India. Hence, in a move to protect  sovereignty of Indian Cyberspace and to ensure interests of crores of Indian mobile users, the government has stated that this was a major blow  to China’s Digital Silk Route ambitions. This move comes amid the ongoing India-China standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Here is the MHA notification:


Here are the list of apps:

1. TikTok
2. Shareit
3. Kwai
4. UC Browser
5. Baidu map 
6. Shein 
7. Clash of Kings 
8. DU battery saver 
9. Helo 
10. Likee
11. YouCam makeup 
12. Mi Community 
13. CM Browers 
14. Virus Cleaner 
15. APUS Browser 
16. ROMWE 
17. Club Factory 
18. Newsdog 
19. Beutry Plus 
20. WeChat 
21. UC News 
22. QQ Mail 
23. Weibo 
24. Xender 
25. QQ Music 
26. QQ Newsfeed 
27. Bigo Live 
28. SelfieCity 
29. Mail Master 
30. Parallel Space 31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi 
32. WeSync 
33. ES File Explorer 
34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc 
35. Meitu 
36. Vigo Video 
37. New Video Status 
38. DU Recorder 
39. Vault- Hide 
40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio 
41. DU Cleaner 
42. DU Browser 
43. Hago Play With New Friends 
44. Cam Scanner 
45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile 
46. Wonder Camera 
47. Photo Wonder 
48. QQ Player 
49. We Meet 
50. Sweet Selfie 
51. Baidu Translate 
52. Vmate 
53. QQ International 
54. QQ Security Center 
55. QQ Launcher 
56. U Video 
57. V fly Status Video 
58. Mobile Legends 
59. DU Privacy
 

Tiktok's previous bans

Earlier in April 2019, TikTok was briefly banned in India by the Madras High Court for hosting 'pornographic and sleazy' content. Recently millions of Indian users had also millions of Indians called for a ban on the app after videos promoting violence against women went viral, with NCW chief Rekha Sharma seeking a total ban on it. Zoom too had been called out for security issues, with the government then issuing a notification for safe usage of the application.

Chinese goods boycott sentiment

After 20 soldiers were martyred at the LAC, several groups across the nation have protested against the sale of Chinese goods. Moreover, the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL)- a PSU under the aegis of the Ministry of Railways has terminated a Chinese company’s contract. The BCCI too has called a council meeting to rethink its sponsorship from Chinese companies. Centre too has taken several steps to decrease Chinese imports to make India more self-reliant. Apart from these, recently several Indian companies with Chinese funding have faced the ire of the public as 'ban Chinese goods' sentiment grows stronger.

