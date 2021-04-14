Guess The Cricketer Quiz Answers On Amazon: Stand A Chance To Win Fitbit Smartwatch

Amazon, like many other brands, is taking turns in bringing compelling offers to the forefront. Funzone is one of the best features the app has in store for its customers, where they get a chance to win daily prizes in exchange for correct Amazon quiz answers. Amazon quizzes typically focus on product trivia or occasion-based trivia. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to cash prize credited into Amazon Pay balance. This time, to make the T20 cricket season even livelier, Amazon has brought a whole lot of exciting games for its customers. Let's find out the Guess the Cricketer quiz answers.

Guess the Cricketer Quiz

For those who are new to the quiz and need instructions on how to find it on the app, open the Amazon app and scroll down to Amazon offers, which will be available on the home page. One can also cut the hassle and simply search for "Funzone Quiz" on the search bar. The user will be redirected to a page that is equipped with several spin and win games and quizzes for different occasions. Scroll down to find the 'Guess the Cricketer: Answer & win a Fitbit Fitness Smartwatch' banner and get started. The user has to answer 5 cricket-related questions correctly to win.

Guess the Cricketer Quiz Answers

Q.1: Guess who played the most IPL matches as Captain?

A: MS Dhoni

Q.2: Guess who holds the record for having bagged the most number of wickets in IPL?

A: Lasith Malinga

Q.3: Guess who is referred to as the 'Run Machine'. Hint: He is the only Indian to score a hundred on his World Cup debut.

A: Virat Kohli

Q.4: Guess who holds the record for most sixes scored in IPL ever?

A: Chris Gayle

Q.5: Guess who hit the biggest six in IPL in terms of the length of the ball travelled?

A: Robin Uthappa

The winners will be able to see the final results on April 26, 2021, to determine whether they've made it to the lucky draw. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Tweeting about your participation in the Amazon Quiz answers using #AmazonQuiz and sharing the quiz will give you a higher chance of winning the Fitbit Smartwatch.

