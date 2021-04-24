How Much Does Apple Music Pay Per Stream? Apple's Open Letter Reveals How Artists Get Paid

With the innovation of music streaming platforms, music discovery has become easy. As a result, many budding artists who previously experienced difficulty finding an audience are now being approached by them without batting an eye. Though artists have expressed their gratitude towards this, they have also pointed out the excruciatingly low-priced pay per stream benefits. No viable solutions have been provided by leading platforms like Apple Music or Spotify yet. Until then, fans of the artists are advised to make themselves aware of the pay per stream system so that they can come to the aid of the artists from time to time. How much does Apple music pay per stream and how can fans help with it? Let's find out.

How much does Apple Music pay per stream?

According to Wall Street Journal, Apple Music pays an average of $0.01 per stream to its artists. This was revealed through an open letter that Apple sent to its artists via the service’s artist dashboard in an aim to show that they are artist-friendly. Apple also confessed to paying a 52% headline rate to all labels without distinguishing the size as opposed to a few other services that pay “a substantially lower rate” to independent labels. As per music industry experts, Apple music pay per stream service is double the amount that Spotify pays to its artists.

Additionally, Apple pointed out that it does not believe in paying a lower royalty rate in exchange for featuring editorial playlists. That is because they've based the music selection on merit. "The same is true for Apple Music’s personalized playlists and algorithmic recommendations,” Apple stated in the letter. Needless to say, Apple music pay per stream structure differs from country to country depending on the subscription plans identified in each. In India, for instance, the music streaming platform offers a monthly subscription of Rs.99 whereas, in the US, the same plan contains $9.99 i.e. estimated Rs.751.44 in exchange for free music.

As for how does Apple music pay artists, please note that the system is much more exhaustive than what meets the eye. A penny doesn't automatically get transferred to the artists' bank account the moment their song is streamed. The streaming service pays royalties to the right holders i.e. the label, publisher, and distributor. After they cut their commission from the payment do the artists get paid for their service.

Image Source: Shutterstock