How Much Does SoundCloud Pay Per Stream? How Does SoundCloud Pay Artists?

SoundCloud is an online audio distribution platform that enables users to upload, promote and share audio files and music files online. The app and music streaming platform is very popular among netizens for its high music quality and user interface. Launched in the year, 2007, the platform has millions of users who use the app regularly to stream and share music. Recently, a number of users have been searching, “how much does SoundCloud pay per stream” and “how does SoundCloud pay artists”.

What is SoundCloud?

SoundCloud is a music streaming platform that lets users share music and audio files. The platform is an online audio distribution platform that lets users upload, promote and share audio files. Moreover, SoundCloud works as a DSP, enabling listeners to stream audio.

How much does SoundCloud pay per stream?

According to media portal Times International, a user needs to sign up for a Premier membership that comes at a subscription. Reportedly, a user can take subscription plans ranging from $8 to $16 per month if they wish to host. Users who upload content will become available to be monetized within minutes.

how does SoundCloud pay artists?

Another report in The Verge suggests that artists on SoundCloud can make 55% net revenue share for the songs they upload. For example, if an artist makes $1,000 with SoundCloud, the app will keep 45% and the artist will get the rest. Which means that the artist will receive $550. Reportedly, this is 50% net revenue than what Spotify gives.

Company details

The company was founded by Eric Wahforss in the year 2007 but at the time was limited to users who got the app through an invite-only beta process. According to media portal Times International, there are certain prerequisites for making money on the website. For a user to qualify for SoundCloud Premiere, an independent creator with a Pro or Pro Unlimited account. A user must be at least 18 years of age. Another prerequisite is that a user must have at least 5,000 plays in the past month from SoundCloud monetized countries. The songs monetized with the SoundCloud Premiere are non-exclusive and the creator retains all rights

Image credits: Shutterstock