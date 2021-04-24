How Much Does Tidal Pay Per Stream? How Does TIDAL Pay Artists?

TIDAL is an artist-owned global music streaming and entertainment platform. The platform provides the best sound quality to forge a deeper connection to the art. A number of people using the platform, "how much does TIDAL pay per stream" and "how does TIDAL pay artists?"

What is TIDAL music streaming platform?

TIDAL is a music, podcast, and video streaming service. TIDAL is a subscription-based platform based out of Norway. Tidal combines lossless audio and high definition music videos with exclusive content and special features on music.

How much does Tidal pay per stream?

According to a report in onyrix.com, TIDAL pays 0.011 dollars per stream. According to a report in the media portal, they pay $11 per 1,000 streams.

How does TIDAL pay their artists?

TIDAL has mentioned on their official website that they believe in valuing music and creating a sustainable model for the future of the music industry. They claim to support full transparency and want to better educate consumers and stakeholders to embrace open communication about the cost of their services.

The website also mentions that their artist owners developed their model so that TIDAL pays the highest ratio of royalties vs revenues to music creators of any streaming service. Moreover, equal rates are paid to artists regardless of whether they are an established label, an indie label, or not signed to a label at all.

TIDAL also believes, as mentioned on their website, in the value of music and the contributions of all artists. The website claims that they provide the highest compensation to artists and are consistent in their approach regardless of whether an artist is on a major label or if the artist works independently.

The official website also stated that while other services compensate independent rights owners less than major labels, TIDAL pays all major and independent labels along with rights owners equally. Moreover, TIDAL claims that they also do not pay the labels any fees that are not disclosed.

Payment processing fees to credit card and online payment providers Rightholder's fee:

Music reproduction rights Rightholder's fee:

Performance rights Master recording royalties

Gross profit to fund required IT-maintenance and development costs alongside additional operating expenses

The $9.99 Premium and $19.99 HiFi monthly subscription fees go toward paying royalties for master recordings, copyrights and various other royalties. Moreover, the credit card payment fees fund operating expenses. Apart from that. Operating expenses are paid from gross profit, including staff, office space and content hosting costs.

Image credits: Shutterstock