How Much Money Can You Send On Cash App? Know All The Limitations Here

With a rating of 4.5 stars, the Cash app is amongst the leading application for transferring money and paying monthly bills. The app was recently updated on May 18, 2020, and it is easy to download even while using the mobile data because of its size of 8.2 MB. Apart from this, The Cash App currently has 7 million active users and it has updated its layout and added the ability to purchase stock without any fees in the 'Investing' section. This gives users access to buy stocks, Bitcoins and more. However, sometimes a few users find it hard to understand several things, and they often ask questions such as "how much money can you send on Cash App?" If you are wondering the same, here is a step by step guide for you.

How much money can you send on Cash App?

The Cash App restricts its users from sending large amounts of money with an unverified Cash App account. This means an unverified Cash App account holder can only send $250 within any 7-day period, regardless of whether if it is sent at once or spread out over multiple transactions. An unverified account is also restricted from receiving amounts more than $1,000 within the 30-day period.

However, if you wish to send and receive money more than the limitations by the Cash App, all you need to do is verify your account. The process of account verification helps Cash App to easily aid higher transactions. This process will be automatically initiated when you try to send an amount greater than the $250 limit imposed on non-verified accounts, or when someone tries to send you more than the $1,000 limit.

What does verifying your account means on Cash App?

Verifying an account is easy and it simply means a user has to provide some basic information such as your social security number, full name, and your date of birth, etc. However, the app may request for more information in some cases if this data is not sufficient. With a verified account, you can send up to $7,500 per week and receive an unlimited amount of money.

