How To Add Instagram To Clubhouse? A Look At The Easy Step-by-step Guide

The invite-only voice-chat app, Clubhouse is a social networking site that allows users to create a virtual room in which they can communicate with other members. Users who follow you but aren't allocated as speakers can nonetheless join as listeners in this room. The application is now available on Android and tons of people have been joining the application. That is the reason why many new users are wondering about how to add Instagram to Clubhouse. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to add Instagram to Clubhouse?

The Clubhouse app allows users to add Instagram and Facebook in the app, however, some find it difficult to do so. But, the process can be quite simple once you understand how it can be done without breaking a sweat. So, follow the steps below to add Instagram to Clubhouse.

Step 1 - First open the application and tap your profile picture in the top-right corner of the Clubhouse home screen.

Step 2 - Now, you will find the “Add Instagram” option, tap it.

Step 3 - Then, enter your login details for the Instagram profile you want to connect and then tap on the “Log In” option. However, make sure you know that there is an option to “Continue with Facebook.” You will also be asked to save login info in the app, and you have the option to either choose “Save Info” or “Not Now,” whatever you prefer.

Step 4 - Once the login details are done, tap “Allow” to finish connecting your Instagram profile to your Clubhouse account. And, you are done. Simple, right?

Apart from this, the Clubhouse Android version has finally debuted on the Google Play Store on May 9, 2021, but it was only available for users in the USA. However, on May 21, the official Twitter handle of Clubhouse announced on the social media platform that their app’s service is “officially live across the globe”. The app has similar features on Android as it does on the iOS platform. The app is still accessible only when a user gets a Clubhouse invite from someone to be able to start using the service.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK