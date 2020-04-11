How To Apply For A Temporary Ration Card Online? An Easy Step-by-step Guide For You

A Ration Card provides entitlement to the food and basic requirements at reasonable rates by the Public Distribution System and is a proof of citizenship in India. After Aadhaar Card, Ration Card is amongst the most coveted ID proofs/documents for anyone's citizenship in India. This ID proof which is considered to be a food coupon is provided and validated by the state government.

The Ration card is also used as proof of applying for making a Domicile certificate, Birth certificate, Voter ID card etc. Anyone who is a valid citizen of India can avail a ration card of themself through simple procedures. However, during this time of Coronavirus pandemic, the state government of several states in India are taking measures for health and financial security of the citizens. Similarly, the Delhi Government under the governance of Cheif Minister Arwind Kejriwal has declared that they will be providing Temporary Ration Card for non-residents of Delhi as they cannot avail Ration Cards. If you are willing to apply for a temporary ration card of Delhi, here is how to apply for a Temporary Ration Card online.

How to apply for a Temporary Ration Card online?

Online application: All interested applicants will have to click on the link https://delhi.gov.in/ to get to the official website.

Activating the application process: The official portal has various options on the homepage. One of these is marked as "Apply for Temporary Ration Coupon". The applicants need to click on this link to start the registration process.

Ration Jansamvad Portal: As soon as the applicant clicks on the above-mentioned link, the site will redirect the candidate website of Ration Jansamvad Portal.

Online application form fill-up: On this portal, the candidate will gain access to the enrollment form. It must be filled in with personal and residential details.

Uploading ID proof: The applicant needs to upload a scanned copy of the Aadhar Card. Once this is done, the candidate can submit the e-form.

Issuance of the e-coupon: The submission of the registration form will trigger the portal to generate a temporary e-coupon in the name of the applicant. The individual can take a print out of this coupon.

Ration collection: When the applicant produces the temporary ration coupon at the fair price shop, the ration distributor will provide the necessary commodities.

Important Documents necessary for application

Aadhar card: The submission of the Aadhar Card is necessary during the registration for the temporary ration pass scheme.

Recent photograph: The applicant must offer a passport-sized photograph during the application process.

