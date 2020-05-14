How To Apply For MSME Loan Online? Documents Required And New Policy Explained

According to the new guideline provided by the government, the investment limit has been revised upwards and an additional criterion of turnover introduced for the MSME loans. Previously, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Act (MSME Act) 2006 defined a micro-unit with the investment of up to Rs 25 lakh, a small enterprise with investment between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 5 crore and a medium one with investment between Rs 5 crore and Rs 10 crore. There was a distinction between the manufacturing and services, so in case of services, the investment limit for micro was up to Rs 10 lakh, for small, the investment cap was Rs 10 lakh to Rs 2 crore and for medium, the limit was Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore.

Now the revised definition of MSMEs introduced recently removed the distinction between manufacturing and services. This means a micro firm is one with investment up to Rs 1 crore and turnover less than Rs 5 crore, the small firm has investment up to Rs 10 crore and turnover up to Rs 50 crore and the medium-firm will be one with an investment of up to Rs 20 crore and turnover under Rs 100 crore. This new changes not only help a startup or the already functioning business to grow but it also helps them gain more benefits with greater transparency in the classification. This will also allow the government to verify a company’s turnover using the GST data than the investment in machinery. If you are looking to get an MSME loan, here is a step-by-step guide on how to apply for MSME loan online.

Documents Required for MSME Loan

Duly filled Application form

Identity Proof: Passport, driving licence, PAN card, Voter’s identity card

Residence Proof: Passport, lease agreement, trade license, telephone and electricity bills, ration card and sales tax certificate

Age Proof: Passport, Voter’s identity card, Photo PAN card

Financial Documents

Last 12 months’ bank statement

Business registration proof

Proprietor(s) PAN Card Copy

Partnership deed copy

Company PAN card copy

P&L and balance sheet copy of last 2 years

Sales tax documents

Municipal tax document

How to apply for an MSME loan online?

Go to https://udyogaadhaar.gov.in/UA/UAM_Registration.aspx, which is the national portal for the registration of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises.

Scroll down and fill details such as Aadhaar Number, and the Name of the Entrepreneur.

Once you have entered these details, click on "Validate & Generate OTP"

You will receive an OTP on your mobile number which is linked to your Aadhaar card. Fill the OTP on the window and click on "Validate" and an application form will appear.

Fill in all the details required.

Click on "Submit" once you have filled all the required details in the application form.

After you click the "Submit" button, the page will ask if you have entered all the data correctly. Click "OK" to confirm.

Now, you will again receive an OTP on your mobile number which is linked to your Aadhaar card. Fill the OTP and the code is given below on the window and click on " Final Submit" to submit the application form.

You will see the registration number above, just note it down for further references.

Some banks that provide MSME loans

State Bank of India

HDFC Bank

Allahabad Bank

Central Bank of India

ICICI Bank

Bajaj Finserv

Oriental Bank of Commerce

Union Bank of India

Indian Bank

