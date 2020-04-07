How To Change Language In Whatsapp On Your Smartphone Device? Here's A Detailed Guide

WhatsApp has become a mandatory app in India when it comes to chatting and connecting with friends through online messages. This free social media messenger app allows users to upload stories, videos, share multimedia, Apk files, documents, voice notes, video call and more. The growth of the internet has led to an increase in the number of people using smartphones, apps and more. However, there are still many smartphone users who want to use WhatsApp and other apps in a language in which they are comfortable operating. Fewer people are aware that the social media app is available in over 40 languages and up to 60 on Android across the globe. So, here is an extensive guide on how to change language in WhatsApp

How to change language in WhatsApp on Android devices

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your Android device.

Step 2: After that tap on 'More' options. (three dots)

Step 3: Now navigate to Settings.

Step 4: Here you need to tap on Chats.

Step 5: After that go to 'App language'.

Step 6: At last you need to select the desired language.

Note: Changing the app language will not bring any change to your keyboard. You will have to alter your phone settings for that.

How to change the language on Android for the entire system?

Open the Settings app from the app drawer or home screen.

Scroll down to the bottom of the page.

Tap on System (gear icon).

Tap on Language & input (globe icon).

Tap on Languages (icon with multilingual characters).

Choose to 'Add a language' (plus button).

Pick a language from the list.

Most languages have their regions. Select a region for your desired language.

Once the language is added, press and hold the two horizontal lines and move your preferred language to the top.

How to change the language on iOS (iPhone iPad) for the entire system?

Step 1: First you need to go to iPhone Settings.

Step 2: After that tap on General.

Step 3: Now you need to tap on 'Language & Region' and select 'iPhone Language'.

Step 4: After selecting a language, then tap Done>Change to (chosen language).

WhatsApp offers a total of 11 local languages in India, which are as follows:

English

Hindi

Bangla

Punjabi

Telugu

Marathi

Tamil

Urdu

Gujarati

Kannada

Malayalam

