How To Change Time And Time Zone In Windows 10? Here Is A Brief Guide On Windows 10 OS

Windows 10 is a Microsoft operating system that was released to mainly favourable reviews when it was first released. On the Windows 10 desktop, a new version of the Start menu is used, with a list of places and other options on the left and tiles representing programmes on the right. The menu can be enlarged to fill the entire screen. How to change time and time zone in Windows 10? Continue reading the article to know about the time zone settings in Windows 10.

How to Change Time Zone in Windows 10?

You can choose to have Windows 10 set your time and time zone automatically or manually in Date & time. In Windows 10, go to Start > Settings > Time & language > Date & time to set your time and time zone. To alter the date and time on your computer, you'll need administrative privileges. Adjust the date and time by right-clicking on the time in the bottom-right corner of the screen. A window will open, and you must select the Date & Time tab on the left side of the window. Then click Change under "Change date and time." Set time zone automatically and Set time automatically must both be turned off.

By January 2018, Windows 10 had overtaken Windows 7 as the most prevalent operating system on the planet. As of February 2021, Windows 10 is predicted to be installed on 78 percent of Windows PCs, 59 percent of all PCs (the rest being older Windows versions and other operating systems like macOS and Linux), and 25% of all devices (including mobile, tablet, and console). Windows 10 improves the consistency of the user experience and functionality across different types of devices, as well as addressing the majority of the user interface flaws introduced in Windows 8. Universal apps are also supported in Windows 10, which is an extension of the Metro-style design introduced in Windows 8.

Windows 10 Minimum Requirements:

CPU: 1 GHz Processor speed or faster

RAM: 1 GB 32-bit / 2 GB 64-bit

HDD: Total storage space required is 16 GB 32-bit OS / 20 GB 64-bit OS

GPU: Any dedicated or a dedicated GPU with WDDM 1.0 driver is sufficient enough

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1

DirectX: Version 9

Screen Resolution Required: 800 x 600

Windows 10 Recommended Requirements:

CPU: 2 GHz Processor speed or faster

RAM: 4 GB Required

HDD: At least 100 GB of storage space

GPU: Integrated GPU from Intel HD Graphics/Iris Graphics families

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1

DirectX: Version 9

Screen Resolution Required: 720p

IMAGE: Unsplash