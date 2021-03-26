How To Check If PAN Card Is Linked With Aadhar Card: Follow This Guide To Check The Status

Linking your PAN card with Aadhaar has been made mandatory for certain services, such as filing your income tax returns. As per a recent directive from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the last date to link PAN with Aadhaar is 31 March 2021. Those who already have the PAN linked with the Aadhaar will be able to check the status both online as well as offline.

How to Check if PAN Card is Linked With Aadhar Card

At the virtual 73rd Annual General Meeting of the Indian Banks Association (IBA) on November 10, 2020, India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman directed all banks to ensure that bank accounts are connected with Aadhaar Cards by December 2020, preferably by December 2020, if not, by March 31, 2021.

The aim of linking Aadhaar to bank accounts is to eliminate any possibility of duplication or fake beneficiaries of government schemes and subsidies through direct benefit transfer. All you need to do is follow the steps given below to check if your PAN card is linked with your Aadhaar card:

Go to the website - www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/aadhaarstatus

Here you will get an option to enter your PAN and Aadhaar Number

Now click on the option that reads - 'View Link Aadhaar Status'

A new screen will open up that will display the status of your Aadhaar

The government will use Aadhaar authentication to verify a person's identity before granting them access to consumer services, subsidies, and other benefits. This can be achieved with a one-time pin sent to the Aadhaar number holder's mobile number or email address, or with fingerprint or iris-based authentication. The UIDAI is in charge of enrolling people in the 12-digit unique identification number and designing policies, procedures, and systems for issuing Aadhaar numbers to them.

A state or central government department may ask the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to allow Aadhaar authentication on digital platforms in order to ensure good governance, prevent the misuse of social welfare benefits, and promote innovation and information dissemination. This is according to the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Rules, 2020.

Image Source: UIDAI