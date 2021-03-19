How To Check Visa Gift Card Balance? Here's How To Use A Visa Card Effectively

The Visa gift card is a “non-reloadable prepaid” card that acts like a credit card. Over the years many people have come to use the visa gift card in India and across the world. A visa gift card comes in handy when you are ready to pay or checkout online. We use it like we would use any credit or debit card. Every time the customer makes a purchase, that amount is automatically deducted from their card balance. Find out How to check the visa gift card balance?

How to check visa gift card balance?

As visa gift cards are gaining popularity, many people are eager to get their hands on one. However, given that it is a relatively new service many are confused about how to use it. According to usa.visa.com here are steps that can help you to check your visa gift card balance.

Look at the back of your gift card.

Typically, you will find a toll-free number that you can call to discover your balance.

The other way is to check your balance by visiting the card issuer’s site and entering your card’s 16-digit number and security code.

Here are some Visa Gift card issuers where you can check your balance online:

Here’s a guide to using your visa gift card

The report in usa.visa.com reveals how you can efficiently use your visa gift card. Find out how to activate a gift card that you have just brought. Also, find how and where you can use it.

How to activate your visa gift card?

Many visa gift cards are activated upon purchase. Hence they come ready to use. However, for the ones that do require activation, one can typically see a sticker with instructions that comes with the gift card. A toll-free phone number is available too to get you some help for the visa gift card activation.

Where to use your Visa Gift card

The card can be used anywhere Visa is accepted. Hence one can take their card to a supermarket, gas station and, etc. It can also be used online. And you can make purchases up to the amount that’s on the card. In a store, you will just have to slide or insert your Visa card to pay. For an online checkout, you can enter your Visa gift card’s 16-digit number, expiration date and CVV in the appropriate form field.

Image Source: Unsplash