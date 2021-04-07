How To Create A Whatsapp Business Account? Here's A Step-by-step Guide

Social Media is the stage that assists individuals with associating with one another and it is additionally a kind of stage that has the biggest and the most interactive client base. Individuals are using these stages in the most ideal manner conceivable. Brands are utilizing it to contact their crowd through these web-based media stages. It helps entrepreneurs to advance their business as well. Whatsapp is one of the social media platforms that is benefiting from undertakings. They have opened another Whatsapp for business application for such users. Many want to learn how to create a Whatsapp Business Account.

How to create a Whatsapp Business Account?

Whatsapp for Business is a service that is provided by the company which is catered for small business owners. These businesses can use the features of this application to showcase their product and interact with their customers in a better manner. Many individuals have been trying to figure out the steps to create a Whatsapp Business account. This guide will lay out the steps to create a Whatsapp Business account for the users, check it out below:

First, the user should search for the Whatsapp Business application on the stores of their respective platforms. Google Play Store for Android and Apple App Store for iOS can be used to download and install this application onto the users’ smartphones.

Once the application is installed the users will have to add their Business Mobile number and verify it by a one-time password that they will receive on that specific user.

Then the user will be asked to mention specific details about their Business to create their Business Profile. These details will include Business Name, Service or Product offered, Business Description, and Business Address.

After all that is done, the user can enjoy the tools provided by Whatsapp Business and get started with their work on the application.

Things to be aware of before creating a Whatsapp for Business Account:

If the user has an existing WhatsApp Messenger account, they can easily migrate their account information, including chat history and media, to a new WhatsApp Business account.

The user’s chat history can't be moved back to WhatsApp Messenger if they decide to stop using the WhatsApp Business app.

The user can use both the WhatsApp Business app and WhatsApp Messenger simultaneously as long as the accounts are linked to different phone numbers. It's not possible to have one phone number linked to both apps at the same time.

