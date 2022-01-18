How To Do The 'Nationality Challenge' On Instagram? Know All About The Latest Trend

Instagram is home to social media challenges that go viral over Reels. Most recently, a new trend has come up on Instagram and it is called the Nationality Challenge. As the name suggests, the challenge involves creating a video of how the users look in attires of different countries including Indian, American and more. Keep reading to know more about the Nationality Challenge and how to do the nationality challenge on Instagram.

In order to shoot a video in different attires that belong to different parts of the world, a user can arrange various dress pieces. However, if that sounds too difficult, an easier way of doing so is through the FacePlay application, which is available on both Android and iOS. The application already has video templates that allow users to dress up with attires from cultures around the world. With the application, users can easily do the Nationality Challenge on Instagram.

How to do nationality challenge on Instagram?

As mentioned earlier, users need to download the FacePlay application to digitally dress up in different attires. The application can be downloaded from both Android and iOS app stores. After installing the application, users will find the templates for different nationalities in the section of the app called For You. While some templates are paid, there are plenty of free templates available on the application.

Once the video template is selected, users need to tap on "Add a face" and choose a photo. It is this photo that the application will use to create videos of the user in the selected template's dress. Once everything is set, tap on "Start Making" and see an ad to get the video for free. Since the application has a premium version, non-paying users might have to watch an advertisement every time they create a video using the app.

The video will start processing and the application will create a video of the user in the attire that they had selected. However, users creating videos via FacePlay will only be able to create one video at a time. Hence, to create a video for the Instagram Nationality challenge, users might have to create three to four videos using the application, or as they desire. Keep reading to know more about the latest Instagram trends and other technology news.

