How To Download COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate? Explained In Simple Words

After a long wait for the COVID-19 vaccine, finally, the process of vaccination has begun and it is successfully getting provided to citizens in different phases or waves. Currently, senior citizens above the age of 65 and those with comorbidities above 45 years of age are eligible. Many people who have already taken the vaccine have been sharing stories with their peers motivating others to opt for it too. However, many people who have already been vaccinated are wondering about how to download COVID-19 vaccine certificate. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to download COVID-19 vaccine certificate?

Once you get your first COVID-19 vaccine, the authorities will send you a link to your certificate.

This link will only be sent to your registered mobile number.

Now, to download the COVID-19 vaccine certificate, all you need to do is tap on the link and it will open on your phone's browser

Then, enter the registered mobile number again to verify yourself

As soon as you do that, you will be able to see your COVID-19 vaccine certificate download page from where you can download it on your phone of any other device.

However, make sure you do not skip downloading the certificate after your first dose because it is very important to do so. It will be required during your second dose of the vaccine.

How to download COVID-19 vaccine certificate from the CoWin app or website?

As we all know, beneficiaries cannot register for the vaccination using the CoWin application, however, you can download the COVID-19 vaccine certificate using it. To download your certificate, all you need to do is -

Go to the CoWin app or website

Now, enter your Beneficiary ID and search

Once you find your certificate, just simply download it.

How to download COVID-19 vaccine certificate from the Aarogya Setu app?