How To Drop Multiple Pins On Apple Maps? Guide For Apple Maps Doubts

Apple Maps makers have constantly been adding a number of new and useful features to their applications. Because of this, users have been asking questions about these new additions to Apple Maps. To help them, we have managed to answer some of their questions related to the app. Read more to know about Apple Maps.

How to drop multiple pins on Apple maps?

Open the option “View” on your maps

Then Drop Pin to mark the spot on your map.

These drop pins can be sued to remember places and even plan the journey.

If you want to drop the pin manually then hold the pin until it “hops.”

Then drag the pin into place and release it

Then add as many number of pins as you want to on your map

Then start your journey with multiple pins on your map

More about Apple Maps

Apart from this, the makers have also managed to add an option that shows all the places with COVID vaccinations. These places will show the exact location where one can get vaccinated for COVID. With this, they have also managed to add the operating hours of those vaccinations centres. The maps will also allow users to learn more about available vaccines and book appointments for themselves. Apple released a statement that said, “The initial rollout includes more than 20,000 locations, with Apple adding more sites in the coming weeks.” This feature is also applicable for Covid-19 testing locations in countries like Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and the US. The feature also shared Covid-19 modules for businesses to release additional information that is important.