Last Updated:

How To Drop Multiple Pins On Google Maps? Step-by-step Guide For Your Google Maps Doubts

How to drop multiple pins on Google maps has been one of the most asked questions recently. To help these users, we have managed to answer these questions. Read

Written By
Sahil Mirani
how to drop multiple pins on google maps

Google Maps makers have constantly been adding a number of new and useful features to their applications. Because of this, users have been asking questions about these new additions to Google Maps. To help them, we have managed to answer some of their questions related to the app. Read more to know about Google Maps. 

READ | Delhi govt directs clubs, restro-bars to share their locations using Google Maps

How to drop multiple pins on Google maps?

Google Map users have recently been asking a number of questions related to the game. They have been asking questions like how to drop multiple pins on Google maps and how to add multiple locations on their Google maps. This is because the makers have added a number of new features and content to their applications with the recent update. To help these users, we have managed to gather some intel on Google maps that could answer their questions including how to drop multiple pins on Google maps and how to add multiple locations on their Google maps. So without any further delay, let’s take a deep dive into knowing more about Google Maps. 

READ | Google Maps Dark Mode is finally out: Know how to enable it on Android
  • Open Google Maps on your preferred device
  • Make sure that you have signed in to your account
  • Then try and search for the menu icon located just next to the search box
  • Then expand the menu 
  • Click on Your Places, and choose the place you want to visit 
  • Then save all the places you want to visit 
  • This will add all the places you want to visit on the map 
  • This will allow you to add as many locations as you want on the map

More about Google Maps

Google maps makers have also been making a number of beneficial changes for their users. Recently, it was confirmed that they will be adding a new feature called 'photo updates', that will allow users to share small details about a place. They will be able to do the same without leaving a complete review that consumes a lot of their time. The makers are going to add an option in their app to add images of a location as well as see recent photos with text snippets submitted by their users. This could certainly be a great addition to their application. No other announcements have been made by the makers about the same. 

READ | How to add a place in Google Maps? Check out this Google Maps feature here
READ | Google to introduce new feature to add missing roads in Maps manually by users
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND