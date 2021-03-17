How To Drop Multiple Pins On Google Maps? Step-by-step Guide For Your Google Maps Doubts

Google Maps makers have constantly been adding a number of new and useful features to their applications. Because of this, users have been asking questions about these new additions to Google Maps. To help them, we have managed to answer some of their questions related to the app. Read more to know about Google Maps.

How to drop multiple pins on Google maps?

Google Map users have recently been asking a number of questions related to the game. They have been asking questions like how to drop multiple pins on Google maps and how to add multiple locations on their Google maps. This is because the makers have added a number of new features and content to their applications with the recent update. To help these users, we have managed to gather some intel on Google maps that could answer their questions including how to drop multiple pins on Google maps and how to add multiple locations on their Google maps. So without any further delay, let’s take a deep dive into knowing more about Google Maps.

Open Google Maps on your preferred device

Make sure that you have signed in to your account

Then try and search for the menu icon located just next to the search box

Then expand the menu

Click on Your Places, and choose the place you want to visit

Then save all the places you want to visit

This will add all the places you want to visit on the map

This will allow you to add as many locations as you want on the map

More about Google Maps

Google maps makers have also been making a number of beneficial changes for their users. Recently, it was confirmed that they will be adding a new feature called 'photo updates', that will allow users to share small details about a place. They will be able to do the same without leaving a complete review that consumes a lot of their time. The makers are going to add an option in their app to add images of a location as well as see recent photos with text snippets submitted by their users. This could certainly be a great addition to their application. No other announcements have been made by the makers about the same.