How To Enable Dark Mode In WhatsApp For Android

WhatsApp has good news to share with its Android users. The Facebook-owned instant messaging app has rolled out a native Dark Mode to the beta app. So if you’re a WhatsApp for Android beta tester, you’ll come across a dedicated Dark mode switch in the app’s settings that’ll allow you to enable the most-anticipated Dark mode in WhatsApp. In this guide, we’ll show you how you can update your WhatsApp to the latest beta version and receive the Dark mode update.

First things first, you need to update your WhatsApp to the latest version. Go to Google Play Store and see if you’ve received a new WhatsApp update. If you’ve received the update, install it. For us, the update was about 17MB in size.

How to enable Dark mode in WhatsApp

Step 1: Assuming that you’ve updated your WhatsApp to the latest version, open the app.

Step 2: Now, go to WhatsApp settings. Tap the ‘More Options’ icon at the top right corner.

Step 3: Navigate to ‘Settings’ > ‘Chats’

Step 4: Under ‘Display’ settings, you’ll find a new option called ‘Theme’

Step 5: Tap ‘Theme.’ You’ll have three options to choose from: System default, Light and Dark.

Step 6: Choose ‘Dark’ and hit the option ‘OK’

This will enable the Dak mode for you.

If your phone is running Android 10 operating system, you can enable a native, system-wide Dark mode by enabling the power saving mode or navigating to your phone’s Settings > Display > Toggle ‘Dark theme’

Once you’ve enabled the system-wide Dark Mode, you can have Dark mode enabled the moment you run the app. All you need to do is choose the option ‘System default’ under new theme settings in WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Dark mode doesn’t go completely pitch black, though. Instead, it’s more like a dark gray, unlike other AMOLED dark theme apps like Instagram.

WhatsApp Dark mode is expected to roll out publicly to all the users in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, if you can’t wait, you can sign-up for beta testing. Go to WhatsApp's Google Play listing and find an option to enroll yourself as a beta tester.