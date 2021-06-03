How To Get Samsung Virtual Assistant? Is Sam, New Samsung Virtual Assistant?

The internet is filled with tons of reaction from Samsung users and fans about the latest news related to Samsung's AI Assistant, Sam. The most interesting fact about Sam is that, unlike Bixby, the company's previous virtual assistant, this new version is a 3D (3-dimensional) character. The photos of this new sassy and cool assistant went viral throughout the internet minutes after the post was shared. However, many users online are wondering about how to get Samsung Virtual Assistant, is Sam offical and more. So, if you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Details about Sam, the alleged new Samsung Virtual Assistant

Lightfarm, the winner of LIA Grand Prix and a well-recognised visual arts production house by Cannes, has published several photos and renders of Sam with some cool similarities to "Alita" and "Seraphine". As soon as the images were out, Samsung fans rushed into forgetting completely about the recently launched Samsung Virtual Assistant Bixby. The full name of the AI is said to be Samantha Samsung and comes with a unique art style similar to that of Pixar. A fan took to Twitter and wrote: " She gives us hope".

However, the latest report by Polygon reveals that Sam is not actually an official AI for Samsung and it is a part of a rejected and deleted project. While the images were created by Lightfarm for Samsung, the final product was never incorporated into any kind of campaign. Nevertheless, Bixby comes with several cool features and it is one of the well-known AI in the market competing with Siri, Alexa, Cortana, Google Assistant and more. So, here is how you can get the new Samsung Virtual Assistant on your Samsung smartphone -

How to get Samsung Virtual Assistant?

Swipe up from the home screen, to access your apps.

Open the Settings app.

Tap Advanced features.

Tap Bixby key.

If you haven't already set up Bixby, tap Get started.

Choose whether you'd like to activate Bixby with a single or double press of the Bixby key.

IMAGE: @OKSTEEV TWITTER