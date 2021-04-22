How To Hide Likes On Instagram? Here's A Guide

Following the same path that led Instagram to successfully hide likes for certain users back in 2019, the social media platform is now experimenting with enabling more additions to this feature. This time, Instagram is set to explore a new option that lets users decide what works best for them. This means that the users now have the option to enable or disable like counts on theirs and others' posts. Additionally, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri announced on Twitter that they're working on something similar to bring to Facebook as well.

How to hide likes on Instagram?

Earlier, Instagram had collected user feedback on the disabling Instagram likes feature and had expressed their surprise at how positively it was received. The company has since then expressed its interest in elevating this experience and bringing more changes to the feature. However, the plan had to be cut short with the pandemic setting in as the platform then shifted its focus on spreading COVID-19 awareness via new features instead. Today, Instagram is back to testing its hide likes feature and has revealed that it will be enabled for a small percentage of users globally soon.

An update on like counts.



Last year we started hiding like counts for a small group of people to see if it lessens some pressure when posting to Instagram. Some found this helpful and some still wanted to see like counts, in particular to track what’s popular. — Adam Mosseri ðŸ˜· (@mosseri) April 14, 2021

So we’re testing a new option that lets you decide the experience that’s best for you – whether that’s choosing not to see like counts on anyone else’s posts, turning them off for your own posts, or keeping the original experience. — Adam Mosseri ðŸ˜· (@mosseri) April 14, 2021

We're testing this on Instagram to start and we're exploring a similar experience for Facebook too.



More to share about this soon. — Adam Mosseri ðŸ˜· (@mosseri) April 14, 2021

According to Later, as of this week, only users in Canada, Australia, Brazil, Ireland, Italy, Japan, and New Zealand and selected test groups in the US will have access to the hide likes on the Instagram feature. If a user has been selected for the test, they will get a notification on top of their feed that will inform them about the same. As for how to hide likes on Instagram, the user will simply have to visit the in-app Settings tab where they'll be able to see the new option. All they have to do is accept it to enable the change.

Henceforth, Instagram users will not be able to see the Instagram likes count on any account. As a creator, while they can see their own engagement and like counts through analytics, they will be able to hide likes on a per-post basis if they want. Since this feature saw two contrasting responses, with one set of the crowd being in support of it while the other seeing no problem having Instagram like count, the platform has announced that at the end of the day, the ball is in the users' court and that it's up to them to enable or disable this feature.

Image Source: Shutterstock